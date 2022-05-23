Piper Sandler Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $149.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,430. The stock has a market cap of $296.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,003,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,925,000 after acquiring an additional 499,802 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,179,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,866 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 189,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

