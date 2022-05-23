Piper Sandler Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $106.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.