Piper Sandler Trims ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Target Price to $3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ASLN opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 118,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

