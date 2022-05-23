Piper Sandler Trims Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Target Price to $12.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DYN opened at $5.51 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 in the last 90 days. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

