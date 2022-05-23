Piper Sandler Trims Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Target Price to $3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 378.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

