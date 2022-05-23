Piper Sandler Trims Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price to $14.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 199.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $219.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $14,603,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,649 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.