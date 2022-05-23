Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 12,803 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PXLW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

