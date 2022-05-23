PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

PJT stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

