PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

NYSE PNM opened at $46.36 on Monday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Barclays PLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

