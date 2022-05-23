PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

