PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

