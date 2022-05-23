Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of PRCH opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Porch Group by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

