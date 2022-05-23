Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($62.50) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($101.04) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($138.54) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($96.88) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of PAH3 opened at €71.58 ($74.56) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €67.02 ($69.81) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($106.25). The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.70 and a 200-day moving average of €82.83.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

