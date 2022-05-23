PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,500. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

