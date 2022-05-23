Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Primoris Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 923,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

