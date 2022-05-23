Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 96,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.