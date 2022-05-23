Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 294,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.