Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $176.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.79 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

