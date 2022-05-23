Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.97. 100,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

