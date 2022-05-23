Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Progyny has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,485 shares of company stock worth $21,912,831 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
