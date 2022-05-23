Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Progyny has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,485 shares of company stock worth $21,912,831 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

