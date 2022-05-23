Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.18 on Monday. Progyny has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,485 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,831. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $11,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.