Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

PTGX stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $385.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

