Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,292,000 after buying an additional 102,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

