Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $45.68 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

