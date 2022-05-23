Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,242. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,182 shares of company stock valued at $791,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

