Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

