Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $365.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.
PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.
Public Storage stock opened at $312.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $275.27 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.42.
In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
