Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $365.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Public Storage stock opened at $312.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $275.27 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

