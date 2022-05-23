Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($67.71) to €63.00 ($65.63) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €58.00 ($60.42) to €70.50 ($73.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

