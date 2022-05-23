Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE PIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
