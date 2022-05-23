Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.