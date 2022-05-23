Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE PMO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 66,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,948. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

