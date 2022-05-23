Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Increased by National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATA. Cormark reduced their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.43.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$35.46 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$29.00 and a one year high of C$53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

