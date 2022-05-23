Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.24 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.66 on Monday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

