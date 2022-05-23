Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Clarivate Plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Clarivate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after buying an additional 880,590 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after buying an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

