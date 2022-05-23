Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $27.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $48.56 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.