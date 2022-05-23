Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

MUR stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.