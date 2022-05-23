Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.05 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OAS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $142.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.