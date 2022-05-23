Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.05 EPS.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%.
NASDAQ:OAS opened at $142.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $158.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.
