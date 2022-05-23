Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issued By Wedbush

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $920.78.

TSLA stock opened at $663.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $929.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $963.93. The company has a market capitalization of $687.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

