Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $113.34 on Monday. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

