Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Logiq in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Logiq’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Mackie started coverage on Logiq in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Logiq stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Logiq has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a negative net margin of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

