Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Lifted by Analyst

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 684,000 shares of company stock worth $477,110. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

