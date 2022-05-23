Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

