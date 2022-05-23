Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Decreased by Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of CM opened at $53.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $938,627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $478,882,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

