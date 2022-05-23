Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Decreased by Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.06.

CM stock opened at C$68.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$149.22. The company has a market cap of C$61.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$83.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,957.32. Insiders have sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.