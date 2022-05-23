Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.