Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.02 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

