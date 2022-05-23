Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter.
TSE ERF opened at C$16.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.
In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.
About Enerplus (Get Rating)
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
