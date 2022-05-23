Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

TSE ERF opened at C$16.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.