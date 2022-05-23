Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.04 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.22.

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.