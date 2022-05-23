Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2,028.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 256,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 244,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
