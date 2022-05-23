Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after buying an additional 188,825 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

