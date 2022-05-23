Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Increased by Analyst

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $174.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,819 shares of company stock worth $7,405,801 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

